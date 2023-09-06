GoPro Hero 12 Black Adds AirPods Support, But New Max May Make You Want To Wait

GoPro has launched its latest flagship camera, the Hero 12 Black, with many new features that should excite enthusiasts and new customers alike. Its most noteworthy improvement may be its battery life, which has been doubled. Even with video stabilization turned on, that comes out to be 70 minutes of runtime at 5.3K60, 95 minutes at 5.3K30, or a whopping 155 minutes at 1080p30. The 5.3K mode is the new camera's highest resolution, delivering over 91% more resolution than 4K. Also available is the ability to record 4K at 4x slo-mo and 2.7K at 8x slo-mo, as well as 24.7-megapixel screengrabs and 27-megapixel photos.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is available for preorder and will be released worldwide on September 13. It retails for $399.99, and an accompanying accessory — the Max Lens Mod 2.0 — can be bundled with it for an additional $99.99 or $79.99 if you're a GoPro subscriber. The Max Lens Mod 2.0 allows the GoPro Hero 12 Black to have three field-of-view settings, including an extra-tall mode called Max HyperView. With the attachment, the camera can record frames that are, when compared to the standard lens, 36% wider in widescreen mode and 48% taller in vertical mode.

Other features include simplified camera controls, Interval Photo mode, night effects for still images, and mounting threads that make the camera compatible with standard mounts and accessories. The GoPro Hero 12 Black will also be waterproof up to 33 feet.