September 2023 Xbox Update Serves Up Discord Game Stream, VRR
As summer winds down, Microsoft is ensuring gamers have a slew of new features in the September software update to the Xbox. Perhaps the biggest new feature is the ability to stream your game on Discord. Users can link their Discord account to their Xbox to join voice channels directly from their console. You can stream your gameplay within a voice channel with one button. Many Xbox users will likely share "Starfield" gameplay and other content once the feature rolls out.
Another prominent feature of the September Xbox update is adding a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) option. When turned on, this feature will allow your TV/monitor to adjust its refresh rate to match the game's frame rate or media your Xbox is displaying. By automatically matching the refresh rate with a particular game's frame rate, users can avoid screen tearing and other visual glitches when the two rates do not align. Variable Refresh Rate can be used on Series X and Series S through console settings by going to General > TV & display options > Video > VRR. You can set the feature to Off, Always On, or Gaming Only. The third option is useful because Xbox warns that if you're using your Xbox Series X|S for entertainment experiences, you may not always want VRR enabled."
Other new features Xbox voice reporting, new wish list notifications, and more
In addition to Discord livestreaming and VRR, several other features are rolling out with the Xbox September update, including a new Rewards tab in the Xbox UI. Redeem Rewards and Xbox Game Pass Quests will be available from your profile's My Rewards tab. Another new addition is an "Ask to join game" button on an Xbox friend's profile.
Also coming with the Xbox update are optional notifications for when games on your wish list go from pre-order to release and when wish list games become available on Game Pass. Plus, a "Connect a Device" option is being added to the Xbox Accessories app, so devices can be paired with the Xbox without you having to physically push the Pair button located on the console.
A previously announced voice reporting system is finally coming to Xbox. It will allow users to capture and report 60-second video clips of in-game voice chats that may violate Xbox Community Standards. This will give hard evidence for the Xbox Safety Team to review and respond appropriately to and could go a long way towards reducing harassment and other harmful language from other players. The feature will even be available for Xbox 360 backward-compatible games with in-game voice chat and will be added later this week. While Microsoft did not mention a specific date, the September update to Xbox is expected to roll out "soon."