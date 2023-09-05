September 2023 Xbox Update Serves Up Discord Game Stream, VRR

As summer winds down, Microsoft is ensuring gamers have a slew of new features in the September software update to the Xbox. Perhaps the biggest new feature is the ability to stream your game on Discord. Users can link their Discord account to their Xbox to join voice channels directly from their console. You can stream your gameplay within a voice channel with one button. Many Xbox users will likely share "Starfield" gameplay and other content once the feature rolls out.

Another prominent feature of the September Xbox update is adding a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) option. When turned on, this feature will allow your TV/monitor to adjust its refresh rate to match the game's frame rate or media your Xbox is displaying. By automatically matching the refresh rate with a particular game's frame rate, users can avoid screen tearing and other visual glitches when the two rates do not align. Variable Refresh Rate can be used on Series X and Series S through console settings by going to General > TV & display options > Video > VRR. You can set the feature to Off, Always On, or Gaming Only. The third option is useful because Xbox warns that if you're using your Xbox Series X|S for entertainment experiences, you may not always want VRR enabled."