This Hidden Amazon Fire TV Feature Turns Your Tablet Into A Mobile Second Screen

It's pretty normal these days to have another screen out while you're watching something on TV or working on a computer. Maybe it's your phone, maybe it's a tablet, but whatever it is, you're browsing around on it while your favorite shows are playing on the big screen. It's especially helpful if you're watching a movie and want to quickly look up something about the plot or actors, or remembered something totally unrelated.

If your TV of choice is a Fire TV and your tablet of choice is a Fire tablet, then there's an additional feature you can use to maximize the "Fire" relationship between both. If you enjoy having a second screen handy while watching shows and movies on your smart TV, then you can use this little trick to link them up and enjoy the added convenience of quick information and controls. All it takes is a little bit of wireless linking, and some tinkering in your devices' settings.