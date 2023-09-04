This Hidden Amazon Fire TV Feature Turns Your Tablet Into A Mobile Second Screen
It's pretty normal these days to have another screen out while you're watching something on TV or working on a computer. Maybe it's your phone, maybe it's a tablet, but whatever it is, you're browsing around on it while your favorite shows are playing on the big screen. It's especially helpful if you're watching a movie and want to quickly look up something about the plot or actors, or remembered something totally unrelated.
If your TV of choice is a Fire TV and your tablet of choice is a Fire tablet, then there's an additional feature you can use to maximize the "Fire" relationship between both. If you enjoy having a second screen handy while watching shows and movies on your smart TV, then you can use this little trick to link them up and enjoy the added convenience of quick information and controls. All it takes is a little bit of wireless linking, and some tinkering in your devices' settings.
Activating the second screen experience
Before we can make this happen, there are a few prerequisites you have to meet. Firstly, you need to be using both a Fire TV and a Fire tablet, this won't work with non-Fire hardware.
Secondly, both of these devices need to be on and logged into the same Amazon account. They don't necessarily need to be on the same Wi-Fi signal, but it wouldn't hurt. Finally, you need to have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded to your tablet. If it's a Fire tablet, it's probably already on there.
With all that said, it's time to establish a link:
On your Fire TV, open the Settings menu.
Select Display & Sounds.
Set the "Second Screen Notifications" toggle to on.
On your Fire tablet, open the Amazon Prime Video app.
Select a show or movie you want to watch.
On the video's page, tap the "Watch on Fire TV" button. If you have more than one Fire TV, tap the arrow to select which one you want to play on.
After you select something to watch and hit play, the video will begin immediately on your Fire TV, while your tablet will switch to Second Screen mode.
What can you do in Second Screen mode?
The Second Screen mode on your Fire tablet functions like a mobile version of all the supplementary features you'd get while watching Prime Video on a PC, though the difference is that you can use them all without getting in the way of the action on the big screen. You have access to all of the video controls on your tablet, including pause, fast-forward, and so on.
While the video is playing on your Fire TV, your tablet will show whichever actors are currently on screen in the "Cast" tab, as well as an abridged IMDB entry with their recent filmography and other trivia. You can also see information about the characters in the "Characters" tab, and fun facts in the "Trivia" tab. If you switch to the "Scenes" tab, you can see a scene select for the video you're watching and quickly jump wherever you want.
At any time, you can minimize the Amazon Prime Video app to use your tablet as you normally would. As long as you don't close the app, you can always switch back to it to continue controlling your videos.