How To Cast To Amazon Fire TV Stick (iPhone, iPad, Android, & Windows Devices)

Streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick are quite handy for turning your boring old TV into a proper streaming entertainment center. Since the Fire framework is Android-based, you can install just about all of your favorite apps, either from the designated app store or manually with a bit of tinkering. What are you supposed to do when you want to watch something you can't get on the Fire framework, though?

Maybe you have a standalone video on your PC you want to play on the big screen, or a streaming app on your phone that Fire doesn't support. Worry not, as with a few quick wireless connections, you can cast your other devices to your Fire TV Stick and enjoy your favorite content in proper widescreen fidelity. Whether you've got a video you want to show to the party in the highest quality possible or just want a bigger screen for your phone games, you can make the connection.