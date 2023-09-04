How This Army Technology Could Keep Hands Warm Without Gloves

Cold hands can lead to all kinds of problems. If your digits are just a little chilly, your dexterity may suffer. On the other end of the scale, conditions like frostbite can be painful at best, and ensure you haven't got any digits to freeze off in the future at worst. There is a perfectly serviceable solution to cold hands, and it has existed for thousands of years in the form of gloves or mittens. However, hand coverings like these come with their own set of problems.

Gloves, especially thick gloves, make delicate tasks difficult to perform, drastically reduce your ability to feel things, and when it comes to military applications, make it difficult to reload a magazine or fit your finger around a trigger. That is one of the reasons the U.S. Military is looking for a glove-free way to stop people's hands getting too cold. A successful test could affect everyone from soldiers on the front line to linemen maintaining electricity grids.

The military has tested systems like this, and one looks very promising. The tests involved eight subjects, six men and two women. They were layered in winter clothing, but left with bare hands before being asked to perform tasks over two hours in a room chilled to 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Their strength and dexterity during the tasks was scored, and the subjects were asked to rate their level of discomfort. A control test was done to establish the experiment's parameters, and things got interesting.