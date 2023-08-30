What Is The Minimum You Should Spend On A Router For A Good Internet Connection?

One critical aspect of fast home internet is a quality router. With so many options and brands available online, it can be hard to determine that sweet point where price meets function. Luckily, there are a few core things to look out for and a typical range that will work great for most home networks.

When considering a router, it's important to remember that external factors can affect internet speeds. For one, your service plan with your Internet Service Provider (ISP) will impact overall Internet speed. Faster speeds are often more expensive but provide faster upload and download.

Secondly, the quality of the modem that you have will also have an impact on speed. Wired connections are often faster than completely Wi-Fi options, and enhanced packages, including fiber optic cable internet, are often the fastest. The connection between the device and router is also important, as ethernet cables will often provide a faster, more reliable connection than devices connected via Wi-Fi.