How To Remove Stains From The Aluminum On Your MacBook

It's well established that your smartphone can get pretty grimy, but the same is also true of your laptop. If you use a laptop for work, you're likely spending several hours per day typing on the keyboard, using the trackpad, and placing your hands on the palm rest. All that contact with your skin can result in sweat and oils staining your laptop. While it's easier to clean plastic laptops, if you have a MacBook, the body is made of aluminum, making it tougher to get rid of stains.

The outside of your MacBook can also become smudged with fingerprints and palm prints. If you're a fan of using stickers on your MacBook, you might also notice stains caused by sticker residue. The sticky glue is a magnet for dust and dirt, and when left unattended for long periods, can stain the exterior of your MacBook case. Since the MacBook is an electronic device, you'll need to be careful while trying to remove stains from the case, making sure not to expose the internal electronic components to moisture.