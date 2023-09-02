How To Remove Stains From The Aluminum On Your MacBook
It's well established that your smartphone can get pretty grimy, but the same is also true of your laptop. If you use a laptop for work, you're likely spending several hours per day typing on the keyboard, using the trackpad, and placing your hands on the palm rest. All that contact with your skin can result in sweat and oils staining your laptop. While it's easier to clean plastic laptops, if you have a MacBook, the body is made of aluminum, making it tougher to get rid of stains.
The outside of your MacBook can also become smudged with fingerprints and palm prints. If you're a fan of using stickers on your MacBook, you might also notice stains caused by sticker residue. The sticky glue is a magnet for dust and dirt, and when left unattended for long periods, can stain the exterior of your MacBook case. Since the MacBook is an electronic device, you'll need to be careful while trying to remove stains from the case, making sure not to expose the internal electronic components to moisture.
Remove smudges and stains from your MacBook
Before you attempt to remove stains from the MacBook's aluminum enclosure, unplug it from the charger and turn it off. Next, wipe it down with a dampened, lint-free cloth. If the stains are mainly smudges or fingerprints, a solution of 70% isopropyl alcohol should do the trick. Take a clean cloth, dampen it with the solution, and gently rub the stains. Wipe down the entire enclosure so that it's evenly cleaned. Avoid using solutions or sprays with hydrogen peroxide, as this can damage the finish.
For tougher stains, you can try using an aluminum polish. Plenty of metal polishes are available online, and you can get them as liquid sprays, aerosols, and creams. Apply the polish directly to a lint-free cloth and buff the entire enclosure of your MacBook, paying special attention to the areas around the stains.
You can also use a homemade aluminum polish to get rid of stains. Vinegar is an effective aluminum cleaner when mixed with water, creating an acidic solution that can tackle stains. Mix one part vinegar with one part water to create the solution. For tougher stains, use warm water or increase the ratio of vinegar. Dip a cloth into the solution, squeeze out the excess, and wipe down the aluminum on your MacBook.
Remove sticker stains from your MacBook's case
While stickers are a fun way to add character to your MacBook, they can stain the case. Apart from sticker residue, you might also find that when a sticker is removed, the aluminum underneath is a lighter color than the rest of the enclosure. When this happens, the area under the sticker has actually been protected from dirt, causing the aluminum to appear discolored.
To remove sticker glue, scrape off as much of the sticker as you can. Tackle any leftover glue with a damp cloth. You might need to press the damp cloth against the sticky patch for a minute for it to be effective. If this doesn't work, you can follow up with a 70% isopropyl alcohol solution, which should remove the rest of the glue. Another great hack for getting rid of sticker glue is using WD-40. Spray a small amount on the residue, let it sit, and then scrape off with a damp cloth.
To tackle discoloration, you'll need to clean the area that wasn't covered by stickers. Gently buff the entire surface with the 70% isopropyl alcohol solution until you get an even tone. When cleaning the MacBook's case, make sure not to rub too hard. Any stains that are too tough to remove should be left alone, as wiping too vigorously can damage the aluminum finish.