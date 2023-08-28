What Happened To MuteMe From Shark Tank Season 13?

On October 15, 2021, the second episode of the 13th season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC. The second of four businesses pitched to the Sharks that day was "MuteMe," a USB-connected and illuminated hardware mute button to allow for quick muting of conference calls.

The idea was born out of the dramatic uptick in video conference calls and meetings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea was likely born out of the subsequent pattern of people forgetting to mute themselves, accidentally muting themselves, or struggling to find the call app's onscreen mute button.

The Sharks understood that there was potentially a market for such a device, but bristled at both the manufacturing cost and retail consumer pricing. Between that, MuteMe's shockingly anemic sales at Staples to date, and the lack of a clear marketing plan, there was only one offer — but it was pulled by the end of the segment.

Still, it seemed like there was an agreement that there was a viable product. Did MuteMe pull it together after the taping?