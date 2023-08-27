8 Little-Known Facts About Popular Luxury Car Brands

The rock and roll legend might have been famously obsessed with Cadillacs, but one of Elvis Presley's most cherished sports cars was in fact a used BMW 507 he bought while stationed out in Germany. He wasn't too keen on the engine it came with, and so sent it back to Bimmer with the instructions to fit a V8. They obliged, bumping the car's power output up to 150 horsepower in the process. When Elvis bought the car, it was painted white, but the story goes that so many fans were leaving red lipstick marks on the paintwork that he decided to have the car repainted red instead.

After returning home to the U.S., Elvis sold the car to a Chrysler dealer, and it eventually ended up in the hands of a local radio DJ. The original engine was ripped out and replaced with a Chevy V8, and the car was then passed between several owners over the following years.

The car disappeared for decades but was eventually found in storage in a very dilapidated state. BMW found out and bought it from its owner, then commissioned its experts to painstakingly restore the car by hand. The restoration used as many of the original parts as possible, but the original BMW V8 engine was never located. As a result, the team chose to use a new Chevy V8 to commemorate the car's unique heritage. The car was refinished in its original shade of white and then unveiled at the Pebble Beach Concours in 2016.