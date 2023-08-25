Samsung's New AirTags Rival Revealed, But It Still Has One Big Problem

Since the release of Apple's AirTag portable trackers in April of 2021, the other major tech companies have begun dabbling in the ultra wide band (or UWB) tracker department as well. Google is still quietly working on its own answer to the AirTags, alongside the Find My Device feature, while many other, smaller tracker brands like Tile have been looking to expand their compatibility and influence. Samsung, one of the biggest names in mobile tech, actually released its own tracking tag, the SmartTag, in January of 2021, scooping Apple by a good three months, but to substantially less fanfare. Since then, Samsung has been developing upgrades of its own, and is poised to take another crack at the tracker scene, though it may have missed a vital piece of the puzzle.

A new retail listing for the Samsung SmartTag 2 was uncovered this week on British mobile accessory storefront MobileFun. According to this listing, this revamped version of Samsung's Bluetooth-based tracking device features both Bluetooth and UWB tracking functionality. In a similar vein to Apple's Find My tracking system, the SmartTag 2 is designed to work with Samsung's own SmartThings Find system, allowing you to pinpoint the tag's current location via a Samsung smartphone.