Looking Back At One Of Honda's Oddest Creations: The Zook

In an era where — for better or worse depending on your opinion — small electric scooters like Lime and Bird dot the sidewalks of major cities, a product like Honda's Zook might not raise that many eyebrows, but in 1989 when it debuted, the Zook might have well come from a different planet. Looking like a cross between a skateboard and a mobility scooter for the elderly, the Zook was powered by a 49 cubic centimeter (cc) gasoline engine and could achieve a top speed of more than 30 MPH, which had to be terrifying for the rider considering the whole deal rolled on tiny 8-inch diameter wheels.

Those tiny wheels were shod in "footprint" tires. That is, the tire actually had a series of foot/shoe shapes molded into the tread. If you drove across a soft surface, like sand, the Zook would leave miniature footprints behind. As far as the funny name, Zook derives from the Japanese phrase "zuku," which translates to "the tendency to occur."

It was available in six creatively-named colors including but not limited to "Fur Gray," "May Leaf Green," "Jean Blue," and "Funky Brown." The fuel tank, which is visible in front of the seat post, holds two liters of gasoline, and a smaller tank for the necessary 2-stroke oil is concealed within the bodywork. At least owners didn't need to measure and mix the gas and oil together themselves in the same tank, which was still very much a thing when the Zook was new.