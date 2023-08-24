Walmart Teams With Alphabet's Wing To Expand Drone Deliveries

For years now, there's been a sort of quiet assumption that we would eventually be receiving all of our packages and groceries straight to our homes via drone delivery. Of course, the process of actually facilitating drone deliveries is long and arduous, which is why the concept has been slow to grow, even for retail giants like Amazon. However, thanks to the latest team up between a retail giant and a tech giant, we may see a wider adoption of drone deliveries.

Massive retail chain Walmart announced today that it is entering into a formal partnership with Wing, the drone delivery development division of Google parent company Alphabet. Walmart has been tinkering with the idea of drone delivery since 2021, though so far, they've only managed to get it running at 36 retail locations across seven U.S. states. With Wing's help, though, they'll be able to reach a much wider clientele, starting with the massive metropolitan area surrounding Dallas, Texas.

"Working with Wing directly aligns with our passion for finding innovative and eco-friendly last-mile delivery solutions to get customers the items they want, when they want them," Prathibha Rajashekhar, Walmart's SVP Innovation & Automation, said in the announcement. "With drones that can fly beyond visual line of sight, we're able to unlock on-demand delivery for customers living within an approximate 6-mile range of the stores that offer the service."