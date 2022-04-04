Alphabet-Owned Wing Begins Drone Delivery Service In A New State This Week

Drone deliveries were supposed to be the next big thing to revolutionize the e-commerce sector in the U.S. However, almost a decade after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos first proposed the idea, the hype surrounding deliveries by flying robots remains unfulfilled. Apart from encountering regulatory roadblocks, the global pandemic has also slowed down the deployment process to a crawl. That is not to say that companies have stopped trying. Two years after Alphabet-owned drone delivery company Wing began its first drone delivery service in Charlottesville, Virginia, it has added Texas to its list of drone delivery markets. The company confirmed that it would start drone delivery operations in select areas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area beginning April 7. In a statement, Wing CTO Adam Woodworth said it would begin drone deliveries using its quadcopter drones in the towns of Frisco and Little Elm — both located within the aforementioned metro area.

Wing said it would use a local Walgreens store as the staging area for its drones. The initial plans are to fly health and wellness products to citizens in the neighborhood. In addition to Walgreens, customers in the area will also be able to order ice cream from Blue Bell Creameries, prescription pet medications from Easyvet, and first aid kits from exas Health.