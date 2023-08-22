Instagram Threads Just Fixed One Of Its Most Obvious Missing Features

Instagram Threads, Meta's microblogging platform seen as a rival to Twitter, has only been around for over a month. While the platform shattered several social media records in the first few days of its operation, things haven't looked great for Threads ever since, with user engagement numbers hitting new lows.

Given that the Threads ecosystem could only be accessed using a smartphone running iOS or Android, the lack of a proper web version of Threads was thought to be a major reason behind the platform's low numbers. After discussing it for weeks, Meta has begun rolling out the web version of Threads across the globe.

In its initial form, the web version of Threads offers a limited set of functionalities compared to the app experience. Currently, users can only post new threads, view their feeds, and interact with other posts. For more advanced operations — like sending a direct message or updating Threads profiles — users are still expected to switch to the official iOS and Android apps.

Meta has indicated that a full experience is under development and will release soon. The official rollout of the web version of Threads comes days after Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri revealed that they were internally testing the web version before deployment.