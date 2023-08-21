Official Xbox Series X Console Wraps Are Here, Starting With A 'Starfield' One

The Xbox Series X has been out for nearly three years, so it wouldn't be surprising if a lot of owners have gotten tired of staring at the same old plain-looking console for countless hours. If you're looking to give your system a cosmetic facelift that makes it feel like something new — or just want to change up the look of your gaming setup — you can now take advantage of new official console wraps Microsoft will soon be releasing for the Xbox Series X.

While there have been plenty of third-party customization options for Xbox from third parties like Razer, this is the first time Microsoft is offering its own skins for the current-gen Xbox. That means you can be confident the wraps will perfectly conform to the Xbox design, without hindering performance by blocking airflow needed to keep it from running hot. The wraps are made with solid core panels layered with specialized fabric finishes, with silicone on the interior to keep them secure. They'll also be easy to apply, eschewing the need for tools or adhesives by using Velcro.

Xbox

Currently, the official skins are only available for the Xbox Series X, which is one more reason Series S owners may want to upgrade. Pre-orders for the official Xbox wraps, which will be available October 18, start today. Three designs are currently available: a white and gray Arctic Camo, a blue and purple Mineral Camo, and an official tie-in wrap for the upcoming Bethesda game "Starfield," with matching controller designs available for each style (sold separately). The camo designs are available for $44.99, while the "Starfield" wrap costs $45.99. Considering the hype surrounding the highly-anticipated RPG, the premium price isn't a surprise.