Everything You Should Know About Gran Turismo's Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3

Racing film "Gran Turismo," based on the popular video game series, is set to hit cinemas on August 24. Based on a true story, the movie depicts a teenage gamer who makes the transition from mastering the popular racing game franchise to hitting the track for real. The overall plot isn't the only thing based in reality, as the upcoming racing movie also features a handful of standout racing cars, including the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3.

Nissan's NISMO has a history of success, picking up victories at Australia's Bathurst 12-hour in 2015, and Europe's largest GT-3 racing contest Blancpain Endurance. The vehicle also completed a clean sweep of the "Super Endurance Series" in 2016, winning all six races. The GT-3 got drivers onto the podium for two consecutive races in the Japanese "SUPER GT Series," nabbing first place at Fuji and second in Thailand.

Despite not winning, the NISMO has a reputation for reliability in endurance racing; managing to finish 24-hour events held at Germany's Nurburgring and Belgium's Spa for two and three years, respectively. The NISMO GT3 is a very rare car, with only a few hundred per year being made since 2012.

The NISMO GT3 owned by GT Academy creator Darren Cox (played by Orlando Bloom in the movie) is even rarer — like its owner, it has actually competed on the track. It also appears in the movie, with title character Jann Mardenborough having taken the wheel both on the screen and in real life. Here's why this Japanese racecar is so impressive.