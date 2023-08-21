Even Elon Musk Was A Victim In This Massive Data Breach Tesla Calls An Inside Job

Elon Musk's employees have typically been the ones getting caught in controversy by his companies' practices, but this time, the billionaire businessman is also in the crossfire. The folks at Tesla will not soon forget the incident earlier this year where a news outlet received 23,000 files amassing 100 gigabytes from a mysterious informant.

After sifting through these files, the news org found it full of employees' private information. This includes addresses, bank information, and a whopping 75,735 employees' Social Security numbers — one of which belonging to Musk himself. The publication didn't leak the content to the public, but it did go on to reveal some other interesting findings. Among the documents was evidence of Tesla allegedly partaking in some shady tactics.

The EV company then unsuccessfully sued the news org to prevent the story from publishing. Three months later, Tesla finally revealed to its customers how the information was leaked, confirming that this was an inside job. It also outlines what it is doing to protect its employees' data.