Why Your Xbox Series X Screen Is Flickering And How To Fix It

Whether you've had it a while or just bought a new one, your Xbox Series X is the top-of-the-line Microsoft console and should look like it. Games should look amazing on the Series X with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, refresh rates up to 120 Hz, and a full 4K picture. However, all this new technology might also cause problems, especially on older TVs that might be unable to handle these features.

Let's say you're having trouble with screen flickering. This can take a few different forms, such as distorted images, random brightness/gamma changes, or even the Xbox's HDMI connection randomly dropping and coming back. These are all usually down to a few issues that aren't difficult to solve.

First things first, try powering the system completely off and restarting it. If this doesn't help, try a different HDMI cable. These cables can and do go bad, seemingly for no reason at all sometimes. Finally, make sure your system isn't overheating. There's an excellent chance these easy steps will fix your issue. If that doesn't help, don't despair. There are still several things you can try.