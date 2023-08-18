This New AI Technology Could Give You Almost Telepathic Communication Abilities

Generative AI may end up revolutionizing many kinds of industries and technologies over the next few years, and one company is convinced that it will allow people to communicate using only their minds. Unbabel is a digital translation company that helps parties speaking different languages — whether companies, customers, and others — communicate clearly with one another. But, for the last four years, they've been working on a side project: a non-intrusive wearable that can send texts based on your thoughts. By pairing it with advanced generative AI released earlier this year by OpenAI, that wearable — dubbed Halo — is now becoming a reality.

Unlike Neuralink and other companies that use more intrusive methods to translate brain signals into text and other controls, Unbabel is using electromyography (EMG), which is an inexpensive method of measuring muscle response and electrical activity. The Halo prototype uses EMG sensors inside a thin armband that can read the muscles of a user's arm as they picture specific words in their mind.

While similar devices using this principle have been constructed before, including a tech company owned by Meta, Halo's device is benefitting from the latest advancements in generative AI. Unbabel founder and CEO, Vasco Pedro, confidently told TechCrunch: "This is the moment when this is going to accelerate." Currently, similar devices can only crudely approximate simple concepts and words from muscle twitches and similar data. But a generative AI can interpret those same signals and quickly approximate more specific words, especially as it learns the patterns of a specific user. That user can then confirm whether the AI has correctly surmised what they want to communicate before sending out the text.