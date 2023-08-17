Samsung's Weirdest New TV Is Now Up For Preorder

"People are looking for more versatile technology that fits into their day-to-day — that's one of the reasons that portable projector purchases are on the rise," said James Fishler, Samsung Electronics America's Senior Vice President, in the press release.

"The Freestyle is one-of-a-kind in the market because it offers instant access to the same streaming entertainment apps that you enjoy on your Samsung TV. Plus, setup is simple so you can easily project your favorite shows – and now even stream thousands of popular games – in high definition on the big screen anywhere, whether that's right at home, or if you're like me, on weekend camping trips."

Samsung's Freestyle Gen 2 projects an image ranging from 30-100 inches at 1080p full HD resolution. With the focus here being on cloud gaming, alongside streaming other forms of media, not being a 4K projector makes a certain kind of sense.

It features built-in speakers with "360-degree sound," as well as "Auto Leveling, Auto Focus, and Auto Keystone technology" to make it easier to set up the picture for quality than the average projector. Its remote includes a rechargeable battery backed by a solar panel for green charging that is stated to work both outdoors and even indoors.

The Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub is available for preorder from Samsung's website. Orders placed by August 30 also include a carrying case that Samsung normally charges $59.99 for.