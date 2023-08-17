Samsung's Weirdest New TV Is Now Up For Preorder
If you're a fan of the convenience of cloud gaming and streaming, and also have a big blank wall or projection screen — or a lot of friends with either — then Samsung has a new product that may tickle your fancy. Samsung announced the release of the Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub: a portable projector that "transforms virtually any surface, even your ceiling, into a screen up to 100 inches."
What separates the $799.99 Freestyle Gen 2 from other projectors, though, is that it can be entirely self-contained, running Samsung's Tizen OS. This means that the projector has the same streaming app store and cloud-based Gaming Hub that Samsung's smart TVs have, and can be synced with any Bluetooth game controller.
In other words, it's basically a Samsung Smart TV in a portable projector, complete with (Micro) HDMI input, minus the tuner that's historically distinguished a TV from a monitor.
Freestyle Gen 2 projects up to 100 inches
"People are looking for more versatile technology that fits into their day-to-day — that's one of the reasons that portable projector purchases are on the rise," said James Fishler, Samsung Electronics America's Senior Vice President, in the press release.
"The Freestyle is one-of-a-kind in the market because it offers instant access to the same streaming entertainment apps that you enjoy on your Samsung TV. Plus, setup is simple so you can easily project your favorite shows – and now even stream thousands of popular games – in high definition on the big screen anywhere, whether that's right at home, or if you're like me, on weekend camping trips."
Samsung's Freestyle Gen 2 projects an image ranging from 30-100 inches at 1080p full HD resolution. With the focus here being on cloud gaming, alongside streaming other forms of media, not being a 4K projector makes a certain kind of sense.
It features built-in speakers with "360-degree sound," as well as "Auto Leveling, Auto Focus, and Auto Keystone technology" to make it easier to set up the picture for quality than the average projector. Its remote includes a rechargeable battery backed by a solar panel for green charging that is stated to work both outdoors and even indoors.
The Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub is available for preorder from Samsung's website. Orders placed by August 30 also include a carrying case that Samsung normally charges $59.99 for.