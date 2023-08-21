5 Ways Siri Can Benefit People With Disabilities

For users that encounter serious difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions, Siri hosts a range of assistive functions that you can use to fill in the gaps. Alternatively, Siri can also make it easier to ask for help on your terms.

How to Use Siri to Call Emergency Services

With its quick call feature, you can use Siri to call emergency services by saying "Hey Siri, call 911." If you reside in a country outside the United States, you can call the designated emergency hotline for your country instead.

How to Use Siri to Share Locations with Caregivers via Messages

To be able to share location with your caregivers in an event of an emergency, make sure that your Precise Location for Messages is turned on. Here's how:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app. Tap Privacy & Security. Select Location Services. Tap Messages. Select While Using the App. Next to Precise Location, toggle on the button.

Afterward, you can share your location with your caregivers by saying "Hey Siri, share my location with your caregiver's name." Then, you can add a comment or say press Send.

How to Set Timers and Alarms on Siri

If you're struggling with issues such as time blindness or hyper-focus, you can use Siri to help set timers and alarms. Using this, you can manage your time, energy, and productivity using built-in Apple tools, instead of having to download costly time management apps. To do this, all you have to do is say "Hey Siri, set alarm for insert time here" or "Hey Siri, can you set a timer for X minutes?"