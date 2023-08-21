5 Android Auto Voice Commands You Should Be Using

Making phone calls with Android Auto is something that many people take advantage of. The only thing you have to do is make sure your phone is connected to your car. If that's done, simply ask your display to call somebody by saying "Call" and then the name of the person.

There are a few ways to make this happen. Perhaps the easiest method would be holding down the voice button on your steering wheel and then talking when you hear a beep. Another way would be the tried and true Google Assistant method of saying, "OK Google," and then uttering the command.

It doesn't really matter what route you take, as it'll all lead to the same place. Once you're on the call, you can talk as you normally would, and the voice on the other side will be coming out of your car's speakers instead of a phone. All in all, it's a very nice feature to have with Android Auto and one you should be using.