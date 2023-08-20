How To Download tvOS 17 Beta For Your Apple TV

Apple announced tvOS 17 at WWDC earlier this year, and the new software update for Apple TV brings some pretty significant changes. Chief among them is the ability to make FaceTime calls on your TV screen. Thanks to Continuity Camera support, you can wirelessly connect your iPhone or iPad to Apple TV, which uses its cameras and microphones to relay the call on your TV screen.

Features like Center Stage and gesture-based reactions are also supported for FaceTime calls. Continuity Camera even enables karaoke features with Apple Music Sing, so that you can see yourself on your TV screen alongside song lyrics.

With tvOS 17, Apple TV gets a redesigned Control Center experience, now accessible anywhere on the interface. Other key features include finding a lost Siri Remote, new screen savers, and support for Dolby Vision 8.1 and third-party VPNs. The new features will be available on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD in the fall, but if you don't want to wait, you can download tvOS 17 beta on your Apple TV and experience them right away.