5 Ways To Fix An iPhone Mail App That's Not Receiving Email

Apple's default Mail app is the email app of choice for many iPhone users. The app comes pre-installed, which makes it easy to add your email provider and start receiving mail right away. The Mail app works with most email services including Gmail, iCloud, Microsoft Exchange, and Yahoo Mail. Sign in with one (or all) of your email accounts, and you'll be able to send and receive emails from a single app.

Apart from exchanging emails, you can schedule an email, set email reminders, use text formatting tools, and send large attachments over iCloud using Mail Drop. However, since the Mail app isn't optimized for a specific email provider, it can be less efficient than an official email app such as Gmail.

Another common issue you might encounter with the Mail app is not receiving emails for an extended period of time. When this happens, the email appears in your inbox if you sign into your email provider's website or app, but doesn't show up in the Mail app. Fortunately, the issue is usually easy to fix.