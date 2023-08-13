How To Use The Gmail App's Built-In Translation Feature

As the world becomes more interconnected, it's becoming gradually more normal to receive emails that may not be in your native language, especially if you work in a multinational business. Of course, whether you can actually read other languages is another matter entirely.

While there are plenty of translation tools floating around the internet, it can be a bit of a hassle to copy and paste the entirety of an email into them to translate, especially if you want to preserve the formatting.

Luckily, at least for those of you who use the Gmail mobile app, Google has removed a step from this arduous process to make it a bit simpler, adding a native translation function when reading incoming emails. The web browser version of Gmail has had this feature for a while, but now you can quickly and easily translate emails on the dedicated Gmail app, where copying and pasting text for translation would usually be even more annoying.