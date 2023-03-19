Common Gmail On Android Problems And How To Fix Them

Whenever one encounters a problem with their Gmail app on Android devices, it's important to first make sure Google's email services are not down. While this is a rare occurrence, users are encouraged to check out the Google Workspace Status Dashboard, which provides a grid detailing the operational status of all Google's applications, Gmail included. One of the most common problems one might experience on the Gmail for Android app is repeated crashing once inside the app. Such interruptions might be sudden, seemingly without any rhyme or reason only to formulate a crash pattern over time. Luckily, there are many simple things one can do to remedy this problem.

Android users can troubleshoot the repeated crashing of their Gmail app with three easy steps. Users should first clear their Gmail cache to see if that fixes the problem. A "cache" is temporary data stored in app-specific files to quickly recall commonly used information. There are several ways to clear Gmail's cache, whether through a browser or the Gmail app settings. Once the cache is cleared, if users are still experiencing crashing, they should look to restart their device, then consider a factory reset of their phone. At this point, there is a possibility other Android apps may be deficient. If this is the case, users are encouraged to back up their files before a factory reset, which should always be considered a "last resort" option.