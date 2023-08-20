Why You Should Never Clean Your Headlights With Bug Spray

When it comes to the parts of your car that get dirty the fastest, your headlights are pretty high on the list. After all, they're the most front-facing part of your car; if you're using the lights a lot, they're probably attracting bugs, which end up dying stuck to them.

It's best to use water and professional cleaning solutions to clean up grody, hazy headlights, but in the event you're out of professional cleaners and water isn't working, you may be tempted to try a more unorthodox solution. For instance, since one of the major causes of headlight grossness is bugs, could you clean them with bug spray?

Technically speaking, the answer is yes, or at least that's been the claim of certain viral videos. While it is technically possible to clean your headlights with bug spray, there are a handful of very good reasons that you should absolutely not do that, no matter what some guy on YouTube or TikTok tells you.