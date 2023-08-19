How To Change Google Chrome Notification Settings (And Why You Might Want To)

Notifications in Chrome allow apps, extensions, and websites to keep you in the loop for just about everything, such as new updates, events, warnings, and so on. They can be useful, but they can also lead to problems — or, at least, annoyances. The thing about Chrome notifications is that they can also result in notification spam or even unwanted ads, depending on the website or app in question.

Chrome is set to automatically recognize and block excessive (or straight-up false) notifications from websites as you browse, but it may not catch all of them, and some of them may be legitimate but still get on your nerves. Fortunately, you can go into the browser's settings and adjust how notifications are handled fairly easily. The steps vary slightly, based on the platform you're using, but it's a straightforward process that, once complete, should reduce or outright eliminate your Chrome notification problems. With that said, it's a good idea to double-check the sites you're blocking notifications from, as some of them could include important information.