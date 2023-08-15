Fisker Becomes The Latest EV Maker To Commit To Tesla's NACS

Back in the day, Fisker was one of Tesla's biggest opponents. Now, after losing the EV war, Fisker is adopting Tesla's chargers. The carmaker announced today that it signed an agreement with Tesla that gives Fisker customers access to Tesla's Supercharger network. Starting in 2025, Fisker owners can Supercharge their cars at Tesla charging stations via an adapter.

Additionally, Fisker noted that its new line of vehicles, which won't arrive until 2025, won't need an adapter to access the Supercharger network. The EV manufacturer explained that future vehicle models will feature a North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, rather than the previously standard Combined Charging System (CCS) port. CCS fans fret not, however, as Fisker stated that an adapter would be provided for those that want to access non-Tesla-owned charging stations.

This migration to NACS has only recently become an option for automakers, as Tesla owned the rights to the NACS connector until late last year. There's no shortage of manufacturers making the switch: Ford, GM, and Volvo are all notable companies that have embraced Tesla's Supercharger network. Many believe that this will make the lives of all EV owners easier in the U.S.