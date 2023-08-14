5 Of The Most Expensive Pre-War Cars Ever Sold

As it turns out, the term "pre-war car" can mean different things depending on who you ask. Some refer to "pre-war" as the period up to the start of World War I (September 1914), while others use the golden era of autos leading up to the beginning of World War II (1939 or 1941).

The Ford Model T was first introduced in 1908, six years before the start of the first world war. For several years the car remained a toy for the rich and famous, while the horse remained the primary mode of transportation for the vast majority of those who couldn't afford to buy one.

World War I inspired a zeitgeist within the newly formed automotive industry, and when the war ended in 1918, it led to a creative explosion in how and what cars could be around the globe. Automobiles became widely adopted in the U.S. during the 1920s, with some of the most exquisite examples of no-holds-barred car fabrication occurring in the golden age of the 1930s.

Given that, we will stick with this period before World War II, when automakers really began to spread their wings and unleashed a diverse number of four-wheeled beauties unlike the world had ever seen. Here are five cars, all made during the 1930s (none in the United States), that will set your wallet on fire.