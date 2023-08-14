AI Can Guess What You're Typing Just By Listening, Here's How

If someone told you AI could figure out what you're going to say before you finish saying it, you'd probably think of something like autocomplete or Google search results. That's a sensible guess, and indeed, it is based on algorithms determining what you're trying to type based on consistent results. However, at least in theory, it is possible for an AI to guess what you're trying to type even if it can't actually see what you're typing.

How could a machine possibly know such a thing? After all, computers can only parse hard data — they can't read your mind. But that's the thing; it doesn't have to read your mind. All it has to do is interpret your keystrokes. Not the letters and numbers produced by those keystrokes but the sounds of the keystrokes themselves. In other words, it is possible for an AI to guess what you're typing without looking at the text input by simply parsing the sounds of typing coming from your keyboard.