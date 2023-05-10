This Is The AI Future Of Google Search

Artificial intelligence is going to form the backbone of search engines in times to come, and Google has demonstrated how it intends to add AI to its eponymous function. At I/O 2023, Google's Vice President of Engineering Cathy Edwards demonstrated how generative AI integration is going to make "search smarter, and searching simpler." She claims that the function will be particularly useful "when you need to make sense of something complex with multiple angles to explore."

Soon, users will have an AI panel between the sponsored results and the rest of the search results. This box contains AI's contribution to the search, and in some cases, the bulk of that will be an explanation written in a conversational style. However, there are other ways the AI will present information.

When the search topic involved shopping for a bike, the AI presented some bullet points telling the user what to consider when choosing their new ride. It also contained some links to products with pictures, brief descriptions describing each bike's merits, and pricing. The AI uses Google's shopping platform to generate the suggestions.

Users can also build on these searches with "conversational mode." The mode contains a text bar where users can ask follow up questions, and the AI will respond based on the input, what has been asked before, and the information being displayed on the page. While the search functions are at the core of the new tools, there are also a few features one might recognize from elsewhere.