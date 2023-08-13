5 Of The Best Apps To Watch Free Movies On Android

In recent years, there's been a significant uptick in the number of streaming services that qualify as what's become known as FAST, short for Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television. Though the FAST label is commonly used to refer to linear, traditional TV-style channels like the ones most closely associated online with PlutoTV, it can also refer to free, ad-supported video-on-demand services. If you're not picky about wanting the latest and greatest programming and are more concerned with finding something fun and interesting to watch, cutting the cord without spending much money has become much easier.

In a landscape where many of the most popular streaming services are undergoing price increases, FAST is expanding at a rapid clip. According to Samba TV's "The State of Viewership" report for the first half of 2023, one in three U.S. streaming consumers subscribe to a FAST service.

So let's review what the five best options are right now, particularly for watching movies. (And all of the apps listed here have Google TV versions, Chromecast capabilities built into the mobile version, or both, so you won't be restricted to watching on your phone.) If you're willing to put up with some ads, the options are far more diverse than most people might realize.