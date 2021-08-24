Tubi teams with FOX to launch free live streaming sports channels

Fox’s free ad-supported video streaming platform Tubi TV plans to add new content for sports fans, giving cord-cutters and everyone else access to both live and on-demand content. The new offerings will be available to users in the United States and they will include content from notable leagues and associations, including the NFL, NASCAR, and MLB.

The new sports content comes from Fox Sports; it’ll include 10 live streaming sports channels in addition to around 700 hours of on-demand sports content. Sports fans can expect content from Concacaf soccer, PBA bowling, NASCAR, MLB, NFL, Big Ten, and others.

The new offering is called “Sports on Tubi” and it is now rolling out to viewers located in the US. Tubi says that additional sports content from Madrid TV and ACC Digital Network will be added to the platform sometime next year. The line channel lineup will feature:

– Fox Sports

– Fox Sports en Espanol

– NFL Channel

– MLB

– beIN SPORTS XTRA

– beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espanol

– Pac-12 Insider

– Stadium

– USA TODAY SportsWire

– Fubo Sports Network

– ACC Digital Network

– Real Madrid TV

Content offered through Sports on Tubi will include everything from archive documentaries to classic NASCAR races, the best MLB World Series games, Bassmaster fishing, the Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show, and more. The new sports content will be in addition to around 140 hours of new content across multiple genres launching on the platform this fall.