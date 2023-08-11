Zoom Promises It Won't Use Your Videos And Chats To Train AI

After its updated terms of service started raising eyebrows, Zoom has revised its wording and clarified in a separate blog post that it will not use customers' data to train AI. That data includes the faces and voices of customers and other chat participants using its extremely popular video calling and conferencing software.

In the company's listed terms of service, updates were made to Section 10: Data Usage, Licenses, and Responsibilities, and includes this added language: "Zoom does not use any of your audio, video, chat, screen sharing, attachments or other communications-like Customer Content (such as poll results, whiteboard and reactions) to train Zoom or third-party artificial intelligence models."

The clarification was added after the prior use of the phrase "without your consent" in Zoom's terms of service, which was revised last March. This struck alarm bells with many people because it implied that, in some situations, Zoom could be using customers' "communications-like" data to train AI. Even worse, how that consent could be given or revoked wasn't laid out.

In addition to updating Section 10, Zoom Chief Product Officer Smita Hashim elaborated on the changes in a company blog post to further assuage customers' concerns. The blog post both reiterates that customers' data won't be used to train any AI models, and that the company will "strive to provide transparency about data ownership in our terms of service."