This New ChatGPT Plugin Will Save You A Ton Of Time If You Take Zoom Call Notes
There's a lot of debate as to remote work's impact on productivity. In 2021, Owl Labs and Global Workplace Analytics collaborated on the Annual State of Remote Work report, which concluded that 90% of workers considered themselves at least as productive, if not more so, while working remotely. In 2022, even as many have returned to the office or adopted a hybrid work structure, that same report found that 62% of workers felt more productive working remotely.
Whether you're working at the office or at home, one thing's for certain: the ubiquity of video chat options means that scheduling a meeting is never difficult. Even if colleagues are working from opposite sides of the planet (time zones, aside), the immediacy of an online meeting space is just as efficient.
Remote workers will be familiar with the dilemma when they have a lot of Zoom Calls, Google Meets sessions, and such: Hard as they tried to keep track of everything all 14 members of that call had to contribute, some of the finer points may have escaped them. As common as it is to make huge decisions through such calls now, it's vital to be able to keep track of everything that was said.
If that scribbled shorthand doesn't quite cut it, or the designated note taker's own Cliff Notes fall short, ChatGPT is here to help again. A brilliant plugin has been developed that will summarize and transcribe meetings.
What is Noty.ai?
A lot of AI functionality has been developed with one specific goal in mind: to make our lives a little easier and more convenient. Modern life is getting ever busier, and the automation of repetitive tasks is something we all appreciate. ChatGPT is a revolutionary concept as it is, but extensions and collaborations with other AI software advances its utility even further. Just as the GhostWrite extension can automatically generate lengthy emails from just limited prompts, Noty.ai automatically remembers every detail of Google Meets meetings and Zoom Calls.
Noty.ai describes itself as meeting transcription software. Those who have painstakingly taken minutes of meetings will immediately recognize how invaluable this functionality could be. Having a full, automated transcript running in an inconspicuous window in real-time, like a Twitch chat room, means this easy-to-use extension has huge potential.
Users simply need to download the extension from the Chrome Web Store, then sign into Google Meets and activate Noty.ai. During their next meeting, they can just log into the extension and hit the play button, then watch as the full content of that meeting is live-transcribed for them.
After the meeting's over, the real magic happens.
What else can Noty.ai do?
Noty.AI is about organization and categorization. It doesn't want users to end a meeting with long pages of notes to sift through (that's what it was designed to mitigate, after all). Its interface, then, is centered around the Conversations tab.
Here, as demonstrated in the Noty.ai tutorial on YouTube, users create "Spaces," which are divided into different work groups, different discussion topics, or anything of that nature. Crucially, other people can be invited to one of these Spaces by simply inputting their email addresses, ensuring that everybody else will also have access to the transcriptions. Transcripts are saved within Noty.ai, and can be collected, renamed, sent as a Google Doc and filtered to ensure that meetings can be found and referred back to later.
How do users find the crucial content from the meetings among the discussion of Gerald from marketing's cat (which forced its way onto camera yet again)? Perhaps the most important functions of Noty.ai are the features to help with just that.
During a meeting, users can add some highlight text into the ongoing transcription (to note a deadline, or the date of the next meeting, for instance) and can jump straight to it later. Highlights from the meeting, thanks to GPT3 and ChatGPT, can be instantly drafted into an email and sent along to collaborators.
With full integration with Google Calendar, Google Docs, Zoom, and Google Meet, users have no excuse to miss a meeting or anything important discussed.