This New ChatGPT Plugin Will Save You A Ton Of Time If You Take Zoom Call Notes

There's a lot of debate as to remote work's impact on productivity. In 2021, Owl Labs and Global Workplace Analytics collaborated on the Annual State of Remote Work report, which concluded that 90% of workers considered themselves at least as productive, if not more so, while working remotely. In 2022, even as many have returned to the office or adopted a hybrid work structure, that same report found that 62% of workers felt more productive working remotely.

Whether you're working at the office or at home, one thing's for certain: the ubiquity of video chat options means that scheduling a meeting is never difficult. Even if colleagues are working from opposite sides of the planet (time zones, aside), the immediacy of an online meeting space is just as efficient.

Remote workers will be familiar with the dilemma when they have a lot of Zoom Calls, Google Meets sessions, and such: Hard as they tried to keep track of everything all 14 members of that call had to contribute, some of the finer points may have escaped them. As common as it is to make huge decisions through such calls now, it's vital to be able to keep track of everything that was said.

If that scribbled shorthand doesn't quite cut it, or the designated note taker's own Cliff Notes fall short, ChatGPT is here to help again. A brilliant plugin has been developed that will summarize and transcribe meetings.