Zoom Just Added New AI-Powered Features, Here's What They Do

Zoom is adding some serious AI mojo to its eponymous communications platform amid the ChatGPT mania, following similar moves from Microsoft and Google. At its Enterprise Connect conference, Zoom announced some upgrades to its Zoom IQ suite of features. Starting with chats, users will soon be able to use a generative AI-assisted feature to compose their messages. The composing system will let users specify the tone — from formal to playful — and also pick between three presets for the length of messages they want the AI to generate. In addition to team chats, this feature will also work for emails and will draft responses based on contextual information in the conversation chain.

However, one of the most notable additions is a meeting summarizer feature. As the name suggests, it will let late-comers catch up with an ongoing meeting by asking the AI to give them a short summary of what has transpired in the meeting so far. In addition to summarizing video calls, users will be able to generate a concise overview of team chats, too. Zoom IQ can also answer any further questions related to the meeting and will even create a whiteboard summary by giving it appropriate prompts, just the way you would ask Microsoft's Co-Pilot or Google's own Bard-powered features that are soon coming to G Suite products.