Give Your Computer A Makeover With This Brand New Apple Mac Mini, Now Only $685.99
TL;DR: Get this new Mac mini on sale for just $685.99 (reg. $1,099) and have a powerful 3.2GHz desktop featuring a Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD for any professional, academic, or personal task.
Working from home can do wonders for productivity. According to one Microsoft study, remote workers work longer hours; a Pew Research study found remote workers reported an improved work-life balance. Whether you run your own business, work remotely, have a side hustle you are passionate about, or take advantage of a hybrid lifestyle, there are many legitimate benefits to working at home, including not wasting time in traffic.
No matter what your work entails, it would help if you had a computer at home that's up to the task your profession demands. If you're an artist, designer, musician, or any other professional who needs a capable computer they can rely on, this brand new 2018 Mac mini is the one for you — and it's on sale for $685.99 (reg. $1,099) for a limited time.
An Intel Core i7 processor and 128GB of storage
This new Mac mini has some impressive specs for anyone doing their business from home or the office. It features a 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 processor that can help you multitask efficiently. It also comes with ample 128GB of onboard storage and 32GB of RAM, so you can keep all your files in one place and avoid experiencing lag while using multiple apps.
Four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port to connect to almost any display or device. The keyboard, mouse, and monitor aren't included, so you'll need to get those separately or use a favorite you already have.
With a 7.7" square footprint and boasting a sleek, unibody design, it doesn't take up too much space on the desktop, making it a perfect computer for smaller home offices. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity and has a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
Take your home office desktop up a level with this macOS desktop computer from Apple. Get this brand new Mac mini from 2018 in Space Gray while it's on sale for just $685.99 (reg. $1,099) for a limited time.
