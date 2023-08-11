Give Your Computer A Makeover With This Brand New Apple Mac Mini, Now Only $685.99

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Get this new Mac mini on sale for just $685.99 (reg. $1,099) and have a powerful 3.2GHz desktop featuring a Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD for any professional, academic, or personal task.

Working from home can do wonders for productivity. According to one Microsoft study, remote workers work longer hours; a Pew Research study found remote workers reported an improved work-life balance. Whether you run your own business, work remotely, have a side hustle you are passionate about, or take advantage of a hybrid lifestyle, there are many legitimate benefits to working at home, including not wasting time in traffic.

No matter what your work entails, it would help if you had a computer at home that's up to the task your profession demands. If you're an artist, designer, musician, or any other professional who needs a capable computer they can rely on, this brand new 2018 Mac mini is the one for you — and it's on sale for $685.99 (reg. $1,099) for a limited time.