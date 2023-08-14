Here's What Happens To Planes That Land On The Wrong Aircraft Carrier

It has never been easier to get somewhere. With GPS available on phones and even cars, even the most disoriented person can still find their way. Besides, even if you make a mistake you can simply course correct it immediately without much consequence. There are big exceptions, of course. For instance, if you are a naval aviator, there are major consequences for taking the wrong direction and landing on the wrong aircraft carrier.

If you saw "Top Gun: Maverick," or better yet, the movie "Devotion," you have seen how hard it looks to land a plane on an aircraft carrier, as it requires a lot of precision just to find the right angle. This is assuming you're approaching the right carrier in the first place, of course, which was not a given in the pre-GPS days.

For pilots who managed to land safely, but not on their assigned aircraft carriers, there was a special punishment that is as embarrassing as it is funny. It is a naval tradition that pilots who land on the wrong carrier by navigational mistake are punished by having the crew decorate the plane with graffiti.