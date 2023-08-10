You Could Outfit A House With Items From This Twitter HQ Auction
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is going through the last stages of its landmark rebranding process. Not only is the site gradually scrubbing all of the blue birds from itself digitally, but all physical traces of Twitter are being removed from the company's real-life headquarters in San Francisco, California.
Whether it's to cement the new brand identity, or just to pick up some extra cash to make up for the site's looming deficit, X owner Elon Musk has decided to pass these pieces of net history onto the buying public.
A new listing appeared today on the official website of auctioneer organization Heritage Global Partners showcasing an upcoming auction for 584 items from X's San Francisco office. The lots range from the various appliances in the office kitchen to the gigantic blue bird logo on the office's side. Prices for these items all start at $25 USD, with the bidding set to run from September 12 to September 14.
What can you buy from Twitter?
For those who are particularly enthused with the classic Twitter branding, this auction will provide ample opportunity to deck out your home in bird imagery. Notable lots from the auction include a coffee table shaped like the Twitter bird, a Twitter bird neon marquee sign, a photo mosaic tribute to the late Robin Williams, and an oil painting of a photo tweeted by former United States President Barack Obama.
For the especially Twitter-dedicated, you can even purchase the enormous Twitter bird fascia signs that currently face San Francisco's 10th and Jessie Streets. However, the listings do caution that it'll be on the buyer to secure permits and licensed workers to remove them from the building.
Even if you don't care that much about Twitter, the auction could be a great opportunity to score some cheap furniture and appliances, as just about everything in the office is on the docket. You can get lounge chairs, sofas, computer monitors, soda fountains, single-occupancy office pods, various musical instruments, and much, much more.
This is actually the second major asset sell-off the company has gone through under Elon Musk's ownership, with Twitter previously selling off over 600 pieces of assorted furniture and blue bird-themed decorations and memorabilia earlier this year. It's not clear whether Musk is trying to raise money to pay off the substantial cost he incurred in acquiring Twitter, though he did tweet back in July that the company's cash flow is still in the negatives.