You Could Outfit A House With Items From This Twitter HQ Auction

For those who are particularly enthused with the classic Twitter branding, this auction will provide ample opportunity to deck out your home in bird imagery. Notable lots from the auction include a coffee table shaped like the Twitter bird, a Twitter bird neon marquee sign, a photo mosaic tribute to the late Robin Williams, and an oil painting of a photo tweeted by former United States President Barack Obama.

For the especially Twitter-dedicated, you can even purchase the enormous Twitter bird fascia signs that currently face San Francisco's 10th and Jessie Streets. However, the listings do caution that it'll be on the buyer to secure permits and licensed workers to remove them from the building.

Even if you don't care that much about Twitter, the auction could be a great opportunity to score some cheap furniture and appliances, as just about everything in the office is on the docket. You can get lounge chairs, sofas, computer monitors, soda fountains, single-occupancy office pods, various musical instruments, and much, much more.

This is actually the second major asset sell-off the company has gone through under Elon Musk's ownership, with Twitter previously selling off over 600 pieces of assorted furniture and blue bird-themed decorations and memorabilia earlier this year. It's not clear whether Musk is trying to raise money to pay off the substantial cost he incurred in acquiring Twitter, though he did tweet back in July that the company's cash flow is still in the negatives.