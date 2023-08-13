How To Uninstall Apps On Apple CarPlay

A ton of apps are now being created on the App Store that support Apple CarPlay. If you are unfamiliar with this feature, it comes with all newer-model iPhones and can be activated when plugging it into your car's front console USB port. You can listen to music, follow maps, and charge your phone through this feature, and for many, it is essential on the road.

Whenever you plug in your phone to enact CarPlay, you can access a menu of compatible apps on your car's dashboard. Most of these are essentials, such as your Phone and Messages. Most navigation or audio-listening apps you have downloaded will show up on this menu. However, you might find a few apps useful on your phone but not on your car's dashboard on the road. Thankfully, there is a way to delete apps from your Apple CarPlay that won't force you to delete them from your phone.

What is important to understand is that you shouldn't do it while you are actually in your car. This is because this process isn't done on your car's dashboard but rather on your iPhone. This is likely programmed as such for safety reasons, but it goes to show how you can edit your CarPlay display anywhere. After all, trying to delete an app from your car's dashboard while driving could lead to major consequences and serious injuries owing to the distraction involved.