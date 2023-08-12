Why Your PS4/PS5 Controller Isn't Charging (And How To Fix It)

Gamers who enjoy playing their favorite titles on their PlayStation console know how frustrating it can be to have a controller that doesn't charge. While the PlayStation DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers are some of the best on the market, they aren't perfect, and sometimes they cease to work. One of the most common problems is controllers that don't charge, or a controller that doesn't hold a charge for a long time.

If players find themselves in a situation where they can't play their favorite games because the controller doesn't work, it can be infuriating. While plugging in the controller could be a decent solution, some people's consoles are too far from where they comfortably sit. Plus, the default PS controller cord isn't very long, making this a poor alternative.

Luckily, there are only a few potential reasons why your PS4/PS5 controller isn't charging, and each issue comes with its own specific solution.