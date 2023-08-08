Lucid Air Sedan Gets A Big Price Cut, But It's Still Pretty Expensive
If you've been thinking about purchasing a Lucid Air, now's the time — Lucid is slashing the prices of its three sedan models by a significant amount. However, even with a hefty price cut, the Lucid Air will still cost quite a bit. Until the end of August, Lucid is also making special lease and financing options available as part of its "Pure Summer Event."
The most affordable model, the Air Pure, now costs $82,400 (excluding tax and other fees), a price drop of $5,000 from its previous sticker price. You can pay $7,699 and then lease the Pure for $749 per month for 36 months, with surcharges starting over 10,000 miles per year.
The Touring and Grand Touring are both getting a whopping $12,400 discount. That brings the Touring down to $95,000, with the option to lease at $1,149 per month, plus $9,814 due at signing. The Grand Touring is now priced at $125,600, or $10,899, followed by $1,399 per month. Like with the Air Pure, the lease pricing for both the Touring and Grand Touring is restricted to 10,000 miles per year before incurring a surcharge of $0.25 per mile.
The price cuts bring the cost of all three Lucid Air models nearly to where they started in 2022 and follow a trend of EVs lowering their sticker prices. Tesla significantly lowered the cost of its Model S and Plaid vehicles, which are comparable sedans to the Lucid Air. The Model S dropped $20,000 to $88,490, while the Plaid saw its price reduced a whopping $32,000 to a current cost of $104,000.
The Lucid Air still costs a lot, but it's got specs to justify its price
The Air is the first line of EVs from Lucid Motors, which was founded in 2007. The Air Pure is a single-motor, rear-wheel drive sedan, though an optional dual-motor, all-wheel drive model is available. The Pure is capable of 480 horsepower and can go 0–60mph in 3.8 seconds. Lucid claims that its battery can be quick-charged in 15 minutes to enough capacity for 200 miles, while the estimated range of its fully-charged battery is 410 miles.
The Air Touring and Grand Touring are both dual-motor AWDs, though the Grand Touring packs a lot more punch under its hood. The Touring generates 620 horsepower and can go 0–60mph in 3.4 seconds. The Grand Touring is more competitive with the 2023 Tesla Model S, capable of 1,050 hp and able to go 0–60 mph in three seconds flat. The Grand Touring also has the most range of the Air models, able to last 516 miles, while the Touring is limited to 425 miles. Like the Pure, the Touring can charge to 200 miles in 15 minutes, while the Grand Touring can do the same in 12 minutes.
Lucid is currently only producing sedans, but if you're looking for an electric SUV, the company plans to debut the Gravity in 2024. Not much is known about the Lucid Gravity, but it's expected to have a very impressive range, flexible seating, sizable cargo space, optional towing capability, and a "next-generation glass cockpit." For now, though, only the Lucid Air models are available, and if you want to take advantage of Lucid's Pure Summer Event, you'll need to buy one before September.