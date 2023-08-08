Lucid Air Sedan Gets A Big Price Cut, But It's Still Pretty Expensive

If you've been thinking about purchasing a Lucid Air, now's the time — Lucid is slashing the prices of its three sedan models by a significant amount. However, even with a hefty price cut, the Lucid Air will still cost quite a bit. Until the end of August, Lucid is also making special lease and financing options available as part of its "Pure Summer Event."

The most affordable model, the Air Pure, now costs $82,400 (excluding tax and other fees), a price drop of $5,000 from its previous sticker price. You can pay $7,699 and then lease the Pure for $749 per month for 36 months, with surcharges starting over 10,000 miles per year.

The Touring and Grand Touring are both getting a whopping $12,400 discount. That brings the Touring down to $95,000, with the option to lease at $1,149 per month, plus $9,814 due at signing. The Grand Touring is now priced at $125,600, or $10,899, followed by $1,399 per month. Like with the Air Pure, the lease pricing for both the Touring and Grand Touring is restricted to 10,000 miles per year before incurring a surcharge of $0.25 per mile.

The price cuts bring the cost of all three Lucid Air models nearly to where they started in 2022 and follow a trend of EVs lowering their sticker prices. Tesla significantly lowered the cost of its Model S and Plaid vehicles, which are comparable sedans to the Lucid Air. The Model S dropped $20,000 to $88,490, while the Plaid saw its price reduced a whopping $32,000 to a current cost of $104,000.