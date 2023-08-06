How NASA's Sky-High Tech Helps Wine Makers Look For Grape Disease

When you think of NASA research, the first thing you likely think of is exploring space: looking out at distant stars and planets, learning about far-off galaxies, and using high-tech instruments like the James Webb Space Telescope to look at the earliest stages of the universe. But NASA also does a lot of research from the opposite direction — looking back at Earth from the skies. This includes Earth-monitoring satellites for observing the climate, and also more specific projects.

A recent project from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), for example, used sky-based observations to detect diseases among grape vines in California. There are large numbers of grape crops in the wine-making regions of California such as the famous Napa Valley, but these crops are vulnerable to diseases and pests. One particular disease that has been causing problems for grape farmers is a virus called grapevine leafroll-associated virus complex 3, or GLRaV-3. According to NASA, this disease causes around $3 billion in damage to the U.S. wine and grape industry.

So JPL introduced a program to try to spot signs of this disease from the air using an instrument called the Airborne Visible/InfraRed Imaging Spectrometer (AVIRIS-NG). However, it isn't always easy to spot signs of disease as the grape plants can become infected before they show any outward change. "Like humans, sick plants may not exhibit outward symptoms right away, making early detection the greatest challenge facing growers," said plant pathologist Katie Gold of Cornell University, lead researcher of the project.