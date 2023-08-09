This Wi-Fi Lifehack Makes Sharing Your Network With Guests Easy

Whether at home or in a commercial setting like an office or a store, the usual way to relay a Wi-Fi network's name and password is to either have a sign posted with the information or to just relay it verbally when asked. It's pretty simple, yes, but there's an even easier way to handle it: Generating a QR code that, when scanned, allows the user to immediately sign in to the network. Instead of posting the network details, you can just generate the code and display it around the space. There are a few ways to accomplish this depending on what kind of device you're using.

On a computer, the easiest way to generate a QR code with Wi-Fi credentials is to visit QiFi.org. It offers a web app where all you need to do is enter the SSID/network name and key/password (while leaving "Encryption" on the default "WPA/WPA2/WPA3" setting) and press "Generate." Instantly, you have a QR code that friends can scan to use your network. The site also has built-in "export" (to save a PNG file) and "print" (self-explanatory) buttons to centralize the whole process. And since QiFi runs locally on your computer, your Wi-Fi credentials are not being transmitted to anyone online.