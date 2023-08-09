Are Electric Cars Actually Less Reliable?

Based on CR's findings, the most common problems that have plagued EVs in recent years are "associated with battery packs, charging, electric drive motors, and unique heating and cooling systems that are required on vehicles that lack a conventional engine."

Basically, rather than a single component breaking or failing, these EVs have experienced problems with their entire power systems. If the power system fries, then the rest of the car is completely inoperable.

CR posits that this instability is a result of the relatively new technology that goes into EVs. The original two-seat automobile was invented all the way back in 1885, and has had well over a hundred years of development and innovation put into it since. While EVs have technically been around just as long, it's only in the last couple of decades that they've reached their current form, and they are still a very young technology. Additionally, a lot of newer EVs have flashier features like infotainment systems, which is just one more experimental aspect to worry about breaking.

Technology advances very fast these days, but there's no substitution for old-fashioned trial and error. In all likelihood, in another few decades, EVs will probably reach a more steadfast, standardized format, at which point they will likely be less prone to failure. Until we reach that point, though, current EV owners may just have to live with the fact that their vehicles can spontaneously break down.