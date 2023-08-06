Time-Tested Tech: 10 Perfect Examples Of 'If It Isn't Broke, Don't Fix It'

Depending on how you choose to define "tech," there's a good chance you see or use things every day that were conceived hundreds, or even thousands, of years ago. But if it seems disingenuous to call bricks or the comb "tech," there are still endless examples of devices and methods that are sub-par by modern standards but still do the job.

Ancient technology can survive for any number of reasons. If a hardware or software solution is suitable for its purpose and stable, sometimes there's simply no percentage in fooling around with it. Why rock a boat that's bobbing along just fine? And sometimes better solutions are possible, and perhaps even easy, but there's a limited market for them. Without much potential return on investment and public funding or visionary investment à la SpaceX, it's simply not practical to update and improve.

Another big reason old systems stay in place is security. Many systems that pre-date the Internet or even networking are kept around just because their isolation protects them from attack. And if there's enough investment in an old solution out there in the world, completely replacing it with a new solution is practically impossible. Consider the slotted screwdriver, a grotesquely inferior technology so entrenched it might never die in certain industries, like the electrician trade. There are simply too many slotted drivers in too many toolbelts.