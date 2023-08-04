How To Remove A Payment Method From Your Apple ID (And Why You Might Want To)

Everyone has their own little financial system, using this credit card for those purchases and that PayPal account for such-and-such expenses. An Apple ID can accommodate all of these payment methods, but if you add all of them at once, you're setting yourself up for confusion at best and outright danger at worst.

If you have a lot of different payment methods registered to your Apple ID, it becomes more likely to make payments with the wrong one. That may not be so bad if you don't have a system, but for those who need to make payments in very particular ways, it can mess up their entire financial groove. This goes double for things like in-app purchases — if your kid gets ahold of your iPhone, they could end up making purchases you'd rather they not using your saved payment methods.

Additionally, as convenient as it is to use Apple Pay at the store with your saved payment methods, in the event your iPhone is lost or stolen, it suddenly becomes much easier for a bad actor to make a lot of illicit purchases in your name if not outright steal your money.