Nintendo Switch Not Charging: Why It Happens And What You Can Do To Fix It

While many use the Nintendo Switch as a TV-connected console the majority of the time, there are also plenty who take advantage of the system's ability to be used as a handheld device. Or in the case of the Switch Lite, it's used exclusively as a handheld.

It's an arrangement that works well for travel, being away from home, or simply needing to rescind TV control to someone else for a while without interrupting or losing access to the games you might be playing. However the downside to this (or any handheld electronics, really) is the need for battery power. Ordinarily this won't be much of an issue as a lot of people are used to carrying backup charging cables, rationing usage when on a trip, etc — but what happens if your Switch won't hold a charge in the first place?

A Switch that won't charge is a Switch that will either inevitably leave you high and dry. Such a problem can be caused by a number of factors like off-label or faulty equipment, loose connections, or an unexpected shutdown. Fortunately once you narrow down the cause it should be a relatively easy fix — though depending on the situation you may need to open your wallet.