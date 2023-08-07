AI Can Crack Jokes, But Does It Really Understand Humor? Here's What New Research Says

Artificial intelligence programs are being trained to mimic human writing and speaking patterns. However, while some programs are improving, there are still some uniquely-human emotions that can't be taught. One of these responses is humor, according to a team of researchers. During the 61st Annual Meeting of the Association for Computational Linguistics, researchers claimed that they found that in more than two-thirds of cases, AI models fail to grasp the nuances of humor after being fed numerous entries from the New Yorker Cartoon Caption Contest.

"We investigate[d] both multimodal and language-only models: the former are challenged with the cartoon images directly, while the latter are given multifaceted descriptions of the visual scene to simulate human-level visual understanding," wrote the team in their abstract. "We find that both types of models struggle at all three tasks."

In layman's terms, the researchers fed these cartoons to the models, then asked them to identify which caption goes with which cartoon and justify their answer. However, that doesn't mean that the technology isn't improving – at least, it's aware of what humor can be. The highest score that AI got when trying to connect captions to its respective cartoons is 62%, and while quite low, it is a remarkable start in teaching these models what humor can actually be.